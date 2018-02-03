Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable with illness
Chandler is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Warriors with an illness, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Chandler is expected to play despite apparently not feeling 100 percent. The 30-year-old missed a pair of games earlier in the week due to an illness, but was able to return Friday against the Thunder and saw 34 minutes of action. He's averaging 9.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 30.7 minutes per game this season.
