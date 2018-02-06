Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable for Monday
Chandler (illness) is now listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Hornets, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
After missing Monday's morning shootaround with an illness, Chandler was listed as probable for Monday's game, however his status has now changed to questionable. His downgrade in status means that illness could play a factor even if he is able to go. Chandler's started the last two games for the Nuggets, so if he's unable to go, Trey Lyles and Kenneth Faried could see a larger role. More information should on Chandler should come closer to tip-off.
