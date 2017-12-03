Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable for Monday
Chandler (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
Chandler has missed the last three games with lingering soreness in his back, but will be shooting for a return on Monday. Look for him to test it out during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final word on his availability is provided. Juancho Hernangomez has started the last three games in Chandler's place and would likely do so again if Chandler can't give it a go.
