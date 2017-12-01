Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable for Saturday
Chanlder (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Chandler has missed the last two games due to lingering back soreness, but it appears there is at least a chance he could return for Saturday's game against the Lakers before the team heads out on a long road trip. Should Chandler return, Juan Hernangomez would likely return to playing off the bench.
