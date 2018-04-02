Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable for Tuesday
Chandler (nose) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Chandler was held out of Sunday's game against the Bucks after suffering a nasal fracture Friday against the Thunder, and the team will likely have another update on his status following shootaround Tuesday morning. If Chandler is held out again, Torrey Craig, who played 36 minutes in Sunday's win against Milwaukee, will likely remain in the starting lineup.
