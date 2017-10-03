Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable for Wednesday vs. Lakers
Chandler is dealing with right hip soreness and is questionable for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Despite it being a preseason contest, Chandler surprisingly played in 27 minutes during Monday's matchup with the Lakers and he's likely just dealing with some minor soreness. That brings his status into question for Wednesday's contest and it wouldn't be surprising if the Nuggets ultimately gave him the day off considering it's essentially a meaningless game. If he does end up sitting out, look for more of Juancho Hernangomez and Will Barton at small forward.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Fills up stat sheet Monday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will sit out for rest Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will start at power forward Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores just seven points Friday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Good to go Friday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...