Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable for Wednesday vs. Lakers

Chandler is dealing with right hip soreness and is questionable for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Despite it being a preseason contest, Chandler surprisingly played in 27 minutes during Monday's matchup with the Lakers and he's likely just dealing with some minor soreness. That brings his status into question for Wednesday's contest and it wouldn't be surprising if the Nuggets ultimately gave him the day off considering it's essentially a meaningless game. If he does end up sitting out, look for more of Juancho Hernangomez and Will Barton at small forward.