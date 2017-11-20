Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable Monday with sore lower back
Chandler is dealing with lower back pain and is considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Kings.
Chandler likely tweaked his back during Sunday's contest, though he's going to test it out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. If Chandler is ultimately unable to play, the Nuggets would be very short-handed in the frontcourt with Paul Millsap (wrist) already ruled out. Look for Juancho Hernangomez and Will Barton to fill in with more time at small forward if Chandler can't give it a go.
