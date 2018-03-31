Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable to return Friday

Chandler is considered questionable to return to Friday's matchup with the Thunder after suffering a nose contusion, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Chandler provided two points and seven rebounds across 23 minutes before exiting with the injury. While the severity of the injury is not known at this time, expect an update on his status once the Nuggets provide more information.

