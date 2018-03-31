Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable to return Friday
Chandler is considered questionable to return to Friday's matchup with the Thunder after suffering a nose contusion, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
Chandler provided two points and seven rebounds across 23 minutes before exiting with the injury. While the severity of the injury is not known at this time, expect an update on his status once the Nuggets provide more information.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Makes minimal impact in loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Nears triple-double in Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Drains season-high five threes in Wednesday's rout•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores 26 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Explodes for double-double Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play, start Sunday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...