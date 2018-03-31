Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable with nasal fracture
Chandler has been diagnosed with a nasal fracture and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Chandler suffered a broken nose during Friday's contest against the Thunder, though still may be able to play after taking just one day to rest. More information on his availability should arrive following the team's Saturday morning shootaround. If he ends up missing the tilt, Will Barton and Torrey Craig are candidates to see expanded roles.
