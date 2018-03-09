Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable with sore hip
Chandler is listed as questionable for Friday's game agains the Lakers due to a sore right hip, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
This is the first we've heard of the issue, but the Nuggets will likely wait until Chandler can test the hip during pregame warmups before making an official determination. The 30-year-old is coming off of a rough outing Wednesday against the Cavs, when he scored just three points while going 1-of-8 from the field, including 0-of-3 from beyond the arc.
