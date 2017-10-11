Play

Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Rough shooting night to close out preseason

Chandler managed just two points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one block across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Chandler finishes the exhibition slate on a down note, as he'd also gone just 1-for-5 from the field against the Spurs on Sunday in his return from a hip ailment. However, he was strong on the boards Tuesday, and certainly has enough of a body of work and experience in the Nuggets offense to make any preseason struggles largely irrelevant. He'll look to provide his typically well-rounded production in the regular season as the starting small forward, beginning with the Oct. 18 opener versus the Jazz.

