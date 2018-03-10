Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Ruled out Friday

Chandler (hip) is out for Friday's contest against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.

Chandler was originally labeled questionable due to a sore right hip, which has apparently continued to cause him enough pain to keep him out Friday. As a result of his absence, Will Barton will probably draw the start, while Devin Harris, Juancho Hernangomez, Trey Lyles and Richard Jefferson could all see some extra run.