Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Ruled out Friday

Chandler (hip) is out for Friday's contest against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.

Chandler was originally labeled questionable due to a sore right hip, which has apparently continued to cause him enough pain to keep him out Friday. As a result of his absence, Will Barton will probably draw the start, while Devin Harris, Juancho Hernangomez, Trey Lyles and Richard Jefferson could all see some extra run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories