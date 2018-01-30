Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Ruled out Monday

Chandler (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Celtics.

Chandler was initially listed as probable for Monday's game, however he is still dealing with migraines that caused him to miss the second half of Saturday's game. The Nuggets next game is Tuesday, so Chandler should be considered questionable for that at this time. With Chandler out, Will Barton and Trey Lyles could see a larger role.