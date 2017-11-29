Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Ruled out Thursday vs. Bulls
Chandler (back) will be sidelined for Thursday's matchup against the Bulls, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Chandler continues to be bothered by back soreness, which will now cause him to miss three out of the past five games. In his stead, Juancho Hernangomez and Kenneth Faried will likely be the main beneficiaries.
