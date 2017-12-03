Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Ruled out vs. Lakers

Chandler (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

This will mark the third consecutive game Chandler has missed due to the lingering back soreness. Will Paul Millsap (wrist) and Nikola Jokic (ankle) also unavailable, the Nuggets will look to Keneth Faried, Mason Plumlee and Juan Hernangomez to play expanded roles in the frontcourt.