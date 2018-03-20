Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores 26 points in loss

Chandler had 26 points (11-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block in 47 minutes during Monday's 149-141 loss to the Heat.

Chandler continued his resurgence, pouring in another 26 points in the double-overtime encounter. After what could only be described as a lackluster season, Chandler has rediscovered his form of late, looking more like the player from last season. Despite his improved efforts, the Nuggets are still falling behind in the playoff race and things need to turn around quickly if they are going to make a push.