Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores nine points in return
Chandler finished with nine points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Monday's 102-96 victory over the Pacers.
Chandler returned from a one-game absence due to a nasal fracture, finishing with nine points and not much else. Chandler has been disappointing this season, apart from a run of nice performances in the last month. He is going to get all the run he can handle as the Nuggets look to try and force their way into the playoff picture and he remains a borderline standard league player.
