Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores team-high 21 in Tuesday's loss
Chandler scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding three rebounds in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Mavericks.
It's only the third time this season Chandler has scored 20 or more points, but two of those efforts have come in the last nine games. The veteran forward is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 0.9 blocks over that stretch, numbers far more in line with his career performance than his rough start to 2017-18.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Solid again in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Another solid offensive effort Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Leads team in scoring on Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores two points in Monday's win•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play Monday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...