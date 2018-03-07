Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores team-high 21 in Tuesday's loss

Chandler scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding three rebounds in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Mavericks.

It's only the third time this season Chandler has scored 20 or more points, but two of those efforts have come in the last nine games. The veteran forward is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 0.9 blocks over that stretch, numbers far more in line with his career performance than his rough start to 2017-18.