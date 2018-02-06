Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores two points in Monday's win
Chandler managed two points (1-4 FG) and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 121-104 win over the Hornets.
Chandler was downgraded from probable to questionable with an illness prior to being cleared, and he once again appeared to struggle. The illness has been bothering him for over a week, but Chandler continues to push through it. A reliable contributor in standard leagues last year, Chandler is currently best reserved for use in much deeper leagues, at least until he can shake this funk.
