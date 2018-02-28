Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Solid again in Tuesday's loss

Chandler supplied 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 loss to the Clippers.

Another impressively well-rounded line for the veteran, who's now rattled off seven straight double-digit scoring efforts in his role as the starting power forward. Chandler has complemented his offense with strong work on the glass and has even made serviceable contributions as a facilitator during that stretch. The surge is a welcome departure from what had at times been a lackluster and inconsistent season for the 30-year-old, but despite his recent success, he could soon be in for a demotion. Paul Millsap looked impressive Tuesday while returning from a 44-game absence due to wrist surgery, and his eventual expected return to the first unit figures to potentially push either Chandler or Will Barton back to a bench role. Nevertheless, given his apparent turnaround and positional versatility, Chandler should still enjoy a solid allotment of playing time while filling in at either forward spot if he does find himself on the second unit.

