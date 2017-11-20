Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Ups usage after Jokic's ejection
Chandler provided 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Sunday's 127-109 loss to the Lakers.
Chandler extended a recent trend of increased involvement on offense, as he scored in double digits for the fourth consecutive contest. The scoring total was Chandler's second highest of the season, which was generated partly as a result of his third game over the last six with double-digit shot attempts. The 30-year-old forward also saw an uptick in usage due to center Nikola Jokic getting an early hook for arguing a non-call in the second quarter. Chandler's recent uptick in production after a slow start to the season has notably increased his viability in all season-long formats and daily contests.
