Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will come off bench Monday

Chandler will come off the bench Monday against the Trail Blazers, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.

Chandler will move to the bench with Will Barton moving the starting lineup Monday. Chandler has struggled in the month of January, averaging just 6.1 points on 33.3 percent shooting over 30.9 minutes. The move to the bench will likely cause him to see a dip in minutes.