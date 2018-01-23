Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will come off bench Monday
Chandler will come off the bench Monday against the Trail Blazers, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.
Chandler will move to the bench with Will Barton moving the starting lineup Monday. Chandler has struggled in the month of January, averaging just 6.1 points on 33.3 percent shooting over 30.9 minutes. The move to the bench will likely cause him to see a dip in minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Double-digit rebounds in Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Continue surging Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Big double-double in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play Monday vs. Mavericks•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Game-time call Monday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable for Monday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...