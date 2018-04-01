Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will not play Sunday

Chandler (nose) will not play Sunday against the Bucks, Christian Clark of BSN Denver reports.

Chandler suffered a nasal fracture during Friday's game against Oklahoma City, and he'll sit out Sunday with continued swelling and soreness in his face. Torrey Craig will likely be in line to enter the starting five in Chandler's place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories