Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will not play Sunday
Chandler (nose) will not play Sunday against the Bucks, Christian Clark of BSN Denver reports.
Chandler suffered a nasal fracture during Friday's game against Oklahoma City, and he'll sit out Sunday with continued swelling and soreness in his face. Torrey Craig will likely be in line to enter the starting five in Chandler's place.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable with nasal fracture•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable to return Friday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Makes minimal impact in loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Nears triple-double in Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Drains season-high five threes in Wednesday's rout•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores 26 points in loss•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...