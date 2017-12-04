Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play Monday vs. Mavericks

Chandler (back) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Mavericks.

Chandler is coming off a three-game layoff due to lower back pain, so there's a small chance a sees some limitations in his return. That said, he'll still likely take back in his spot in the starting lineup at small forward, which should send Juancho Hernangomez back to a bench role and likely means a few less minutes for Will Barton as well. Season-long owners can activate Chandler, though he'll be a risky play for DFS contests Monday considering hie's fresh off an injury.