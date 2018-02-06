Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play Monday

Chandler (illness) will be available to play Monday against the Hornets, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.

After being downgraded from probable to questionable, Chandler will be available to play Monday. Chandler will likely remain in the starting lineup, where he's been the last two games. Chandler's averaging 29.0 minutes in his last two games, however he's averaging just 4.5 points.