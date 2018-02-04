Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play Saturday
Chandler (illness) is available to play Saturday against the Warriors.
Chandler has been battling an illness all week, but he's apparently feeling well enough to play after getting through warmups with no issues. The 30-year-old is averaging 9.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 30.7 minutes per game this season, though depending on how he feels Saturday, he may not see a full dosage of minutes.
