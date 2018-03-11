Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play, start Sunday
Chandler (hip) will play and start Sunday's game against the Kings, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Chandler sat out Friday's game with a sore right hip, but it was nothing overly serious and he'll be back in the lineup Sunday. Look for Chandler to reclaim his spot in the starting five, which should send Will Barton back to a bench role. With Chandler healthy, guys like Trey Lyles and Juancho Hernangomez should see their roles decline.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Ruled out Friday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable with sore hip•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores team-high 21 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Solid again in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Double-doubles in victory•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...