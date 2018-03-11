Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play, start Sunday

Chandler (hip) will play and start Sunday's game against the Kings, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Chandler sat out Friday's game with a sore right hip, but it was nothing overly serious and he'll be back in the lineup Sunday. Look for Chandler to reclaim his spot in the starting five, which should send Will Barton back to a bench role. With Chandler healthy, guys like Trey Lyles and Juancho Hernangomez should see their roles decline.