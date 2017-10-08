Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play Sunday vs. Spurs
Chandler (hip) will play in Sunday's preseason matchup with the Spurs, Nuggets radio play-by-play announcer Jason Kosmicki reports.
Chandler came into Sunday's contest with a probable designation, so it comes as no surprise that he's been cleared to play. Still, considering it's the preseason, Chandler's workload will likely be limited to avoid any sort of aggravation. Either way, Chandler should rejoin the starting lineup, sending Juancho Hernangomez back to the bench.
