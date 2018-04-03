Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play Tuesday

Chandler (nose) will play Tuesday against the Pacers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Chandler suffered a nasal fracture Friday against the Thunder but will return to the court sporting a protective mask after sitting out Sunday's win over the Bucks. As a result, look for Torrey Craig, who started Sunday to see decreased action in his return to the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories