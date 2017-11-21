Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will sit out Monday vs. Kings

Chandler (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.

Chandler joins Paul Millsap (wrist) on the sidelines for Monday's contest, leaving the Nuggets lacking for options at the two forward positions. That said, Chandler's absence specifically will likely mean a starting role and increased minutes for Will Barton, with Juancho Hernangomez likely picking some additional playing time off the bench as well. Chandler's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Rockets.