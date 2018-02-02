Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will start Thursday

Chandler will draw the start Thursday against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

After missing the past two games with an illness, Chandler will return for the Nuggets and move back into the starting lineup. Chandler's filling in for Mason Plumlee, who's out for a few weeks with a calf injury. Prior to his illness, Chandler was averaging 31.1 minutes per game in January and his move back to the starting lineup could put him above that number.