Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will start Wednesday

Chandler (back) will draw the start for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Chandler is returning from a one-game absence due to a sore back. With Paul Millsap (wrist) out for an extended period, Chandler has a strong chance of asserting himself as the team's starting power forward until Millsap's return. Chandler has been underperforming this season, though a change in role could certainly affect that in a positive way.