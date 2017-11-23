Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will start Wednesday
Chandler (back) will draw the start for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
Chandler is returning from a one-game absence due to a sore back. With Paul Millsap (wrist) out for an extended period, Chandler has a strong chance of asserting himself as the team's starting power forward until Millsap's return. Chandler has been underperforming this season, though a change in role could certainly affect that in a positive way.
