Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Won't play Tuesday

Chandler (back) will be sidelined for Tuesday's matchup against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Chandler was originally listed as questionable coming into the contest, but his back is ultimately giving him too much discomfort to play. In his stead, Juancho Hernangomez and Will Barton will likely be given expanded roles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories