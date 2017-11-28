Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Won't play Tuesday
Chandler (back) will be sidelined for Tuesday's matchup against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Chandler was originally listed as questionable coming into the contest, but his back is ultimately giving him too much discomfort to play. In his stead, Juancho Hernangomez and Will Barton will likely be given expanded roles.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Listed as questionable Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will start Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Available Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Now probable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Listed as questionable Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Expects to return Wednesday•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.