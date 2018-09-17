Nuggets' Xavier Silas: Receives camp deal from Denver
Silas signed a training-camp contract with the Nuggets on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Other than the 10-day contract he earned from the Celtics late last season, Silas spent the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign in the G-League where he averaged an impressive 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals across 43 games. That showing was impressive enough to peak the Nuggets' interest this offseason, who will now bring him in for training camp to get a closer look at his skill set. Despite the invite to camp, Silas is still going to have an uphill battle to make the final roster and seems more likely to return to the G-League for the start of the season.
