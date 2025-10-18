Nnaji posted five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five steals and three rebounds in Friday's 94-91 preseason loss to Oklahoma City.

Nnaji had another quiet night offensively, but tallying five steals is not to be ignored. While he is not projected to be in the rotation for Denver's regular-season opener against the Warriors on Thursday, Nnaji may be able to carve out a role for himself if he continues to display defensive intensity.