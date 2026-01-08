Nnaji provided 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 win over the Celtics.

Nnaji struggled to find his shooting touch in this one, but he still managed to score in double figure for the third time in four games by getting to the charity stripe. He saw a healthy dose of playing time Wednesday despite the return of Aaron Gordon from injury, but Nnaji could begin to see his opportunities dwindle once Gordon returns to the starting lineup.