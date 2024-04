Nnaji (thigh) will play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Nnaji was initially labeled probable with tendinitis in his right thigh but he's been given the green light for Wednesday's contest. Nnaji is averaging 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 13.0 minutes per game in his last two appearances.