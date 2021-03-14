Nnaji (illness) played five minutes in Saturday's 116-103 loss to the Mavericks, contributing three rebounds and one assist.

Nnaji sat out Friday's 103-102 win over the Grizzlies due to the illness, but he was back in action for the second half of the back-to-back set. The rookie was held under 10 minutes for the first time in eight appearances, and he could get squeezed out of head coach Michael Malone's rotation entirely now that Paul Millsap and JaMychal Green are healthy again after both recently returned from multi-game absences.