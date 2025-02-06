Nnaji is coming off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
With Aaron Gordon returning from a calf injury Wednesday, Nnaji will revert back to Denver's bench following a spot start Monday against New Orleans. Nnaji has averaged 1.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.3 blocks in 5.1 minutes over 28 games off the bench this season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Notches 12 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Starting Monday vs. NOLA•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Plays season-high 22 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Plays five minutes in loss•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Increased playing time in win•
-
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Moves back to bench Thursday•