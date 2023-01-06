Nnaji provided 13 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 122-91 win over the Clippers.

Nnaji had easily his best game of the season Thursday, cashing in as the second unit played out the entire second half. With the Nuggets up big, both teams opted to go with their fringe guys, providing managers with some confusing fantasy lines. Given Nnaji had played more than 15 minutes only once in the past five weeks, managers should feel pretty comfortable looking at this as an outlier, as opposed to what they can expect moving forward.