Nnaji produced 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 loss to the Kings.

Nnaji has started the past two games with Aaron Gordon (shoulder) sidelined. After going 0-for-3 for zero points in 15 minutes during Tuesday's win, Nnaji impressed on the second night of the back-to-back. That said, his 31 minutes resulted from Jamal Murray (knee) and Bruce Brown (ankle) also missing Wednesday's effort. Once the team is healthier, Nnaji should go back to a minimal role.