Nnaji could be in line for another start Tuesday against Portland with Paul Millsap (knee), Gary Harris (thigh) and JaMychal Green (shoulder) all ruled out.

The rookie out of Arizona made his first career start and played a season-high 30 minutes in Sunday's loss to Atlanta, finishing with seven points, three rebounds and one assist. Given the rash of injuries, Nnaji could again be the next man up at power forward, though after Sunday's mediocre showing, he doesn't have a ton of appeal as a low-cost DFS option.