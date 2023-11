Nnaji is probable for Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a right ankle sprain.

Nikola Jokic was ejected from Monday's contest against Detroit, which allowed Nnaji to play 14 minutes. He posted seven points, one rebound and one block during the narrow win, but it appears he picked up a minor ankle sprain. Nnaji is still on track to suit up versus the Magic, but he'll probably see fewer minutes with Jokic back in the lineup Wednesday.