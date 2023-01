Nnaji ended Friday's 115-103 win over the Clippers with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 19 minutes.

The Nuggets hope they never have to contend with a Nikola Jokic (wrist) absence, but bench warmers like Nnaji helped to ease the blow Friday. DeAndre Jordan couldn't get much going against his former team, allowing the Arizona product to see extra playing time. Although his fantasy impact is minimal, Nnaji's often seen in mop-up duty in a lopsided Denver victory.