Nnaji had 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes Sunday in a 122-105 win over the Lakers.

Most of Nnaji's minutes have come in garbage time this season, but Paul Millsap's (knee) first-half exit opened up more playing time for the rookie while the contest was still competitive. Nnaji stepped up to deliver an excellent outing off the bench, leading the Nuggets reserves in scoring with a new career-high mark. If Millsap's injury sidelines him during the Nuggets' upcoming four-game week, Nnaji should get a look in head coach Michael Malone's rotation.