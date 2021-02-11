Nnaji posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and one rebound across 19 minutes Wednesday in the Nuggets' 133-95 win over the Cavaliers.

Denver dominated the game from the opening tip, allowing head coach Michael Malone to extend more minutes to his deep reserves in the second half. The rookie first-round pick was able to make the most of his garbage-time minutes, setting multiple career highs after having not played more than five minutes in any of his previous appearances this season. The outing might be something for dynasty-league players to file away, but Nnaji won't have value in redraft formats unless the Nuggets are down several big men for a given game.