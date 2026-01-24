Nnaji contributed 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 102-100 win over Milwaukee.

Nnaji had topped 30 minutes just once this season entering Friday, but with both Jonas Valanciunas (calf) and Nikola Jokic (knee) sidelined, the 25-year-old was pressed into a starting role, logging 37 minutes and recording his second double-double of the season in a win. While he's likely to shift back to a bench role behind Valanciunas as soon as Sunday, productive minutes from Nnaji at center would be valuable as Denver continues to navigate Jokic's extended absence.