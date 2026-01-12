Nnaji amassed 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 win over Milwaukee.

Nnaji recorded his first double-double of the season in what was arguably his best game of the campaign. DaRon Holmes was a healthy scratch Sunday, as the Nuggets opted to roll with Aaron Gordon at center. Nnaji made his presence felt off the bench, and with so many injuries in Denver, he's suddenly on the fantasy radar as someone to monitor.