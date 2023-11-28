Nnaji recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks in 12 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win over the Clippers.

Nnaji was expected to draw the start with Nikola Jokic (back) out, but the Nuggets elected to play the matchup and pit DeAndre Jordan against his former team. While the decision succeeded with flying colors, Nnaji still had an impact in 12 minutes on the court. Although one shouldn't expect Jordan to stay this productive, Monday's switch puts a question mark next to Nnaji's future as Jokic's direct replacement.