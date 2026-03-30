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section: | slug: nuggets-zeke-nnaji-exits-early-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Exits early Sunday
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1 min read
Nnaji will not return to Sunday's game against the Warriors due to left hip impingement.
Nnaji saw just seven minutes of action during Sunday's contest before exiting. His status for Wednesday's game against the Jazz is now in question.
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